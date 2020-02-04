Directa Plus Romanian Subsidiary To Supply Environmental Services to GSP Offshore

Directa Plus Romanian Subsidiary To Supply Environmental Services to GSP Offshore. Italy's Directa Plus, a leading producer and supplier of graphene nanoplatelets based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, said its subsidiary Setcar in Romania has signed a contract to supply environmental services to GSP Offshore, part of the Romanian oil services group (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]