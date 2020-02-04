 
February 4, 2020

Censure motion debate and vote set for Wednesday
Feb 4, 2020

Censure motion debate and vote set for Wednesday.

Parliament will debate and vote on Wednesday, starting at noon, the censure motion tabled after the government assumed responsibility for the bill providing for two-round mayoral elections, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided today. The censure motion titled "Orban Government/PNL - putting Romanian democracy into private hands" and signed by 208 MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) was presented on Monday in the Parliament plenary sitting. The censure motion needs the vote of 233 MPs to pass. The PSD has 202 MPs and UDMR - 30. According to the Constitution, the government can take responsibility before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, in a joint meeting, for a program, a general policy statement or a bill. A censure motion can be tabled within three days after the draft document is presented. The government is dismissed if the censure motion is successful. If the Executive has not been dismissed, the presented bill, amended or supplemented - as the case may be - with amendments accepted by the government, is considered adopted. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

