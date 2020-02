Hakim Boutehra, Renault: Appetite For Electric Cars In Romania On The Rise

Hakim Boutehra, Renault: Appetite For Electric Cars In Romania On The Rise. Sales of electric cars are estimated to double to more than 3,000 units in 2020, like they did in 2019, following the support from the Rabla Plus scheme, which offers a EUR10,000 voucher, as more and more companies are switching to this type of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]