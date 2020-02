Penny Market Earmarks EUR90M For Investments In 2020

Penny Market Earmarks EUR90M For Investments In 2020. German-held discount retailer Penny Market will invest EUR90 million in network and logistics area expansion this year. The company will therefore continue development of its business in Romania, where it has more than 250 stores, 20 of which opened in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]