ANM issues Code Yellow for snow and blizzard in 36 counties, until Thursday morning. More than three quarters of Romania will be placed under a Code Yellow advisory of wind intensifications, snow and blizzard, according to the forecast published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). The counties affected by the Code Yellow are the following: Maramures, Bihor, Arad, Timisoara, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Salaj, Cluj, Mehedinti, Gorj, Sibiu, Brasov, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita, Tulcea, Constanta, Braila, Galati, Vaslui, Iasi, Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Covasna, Harghita, Mures and Bistrita-Nasaud. According to meteorologists, between 5 February, 8:00hrs and 6 February, 10:00hrs, in the eastern regions rains will be recorded, initially snowfall in the mountain area and in the north of Moldavia and especially rain and sleet in the rest, and towards the evening and at night, snowfalls will be predominant. In the mountain area, in northern and centre of Moldavia, and when night falls also in southern Moldavia, Dobrogea and most of Muntenia snowfalls will be registered, with a layer of snow deposited, and sustained wind intensifications, storming the snow and causing low visibility. The gusts of wind will exceed 60 - 70 km/h and in the mountain area 90 - 100 km/h. In the second part of Wednesday (5 February) and in the first part of Wednesday night to Thursday (5-6 February), the wind will also be intense in the western and central regions, with speeds exceeding 55 - 60 km/h. For Bucharest, the forecast shows that, as of Wednesday, from 8:00hrs until Thursday, 6 February, at 10:00hrs, the weather will get colder, the air temperature will continue to drop throughout the interval, from values of 4 - 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning until around -2 degrees Celsius, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Moreover, rain will be recorded during the day, and, in the evening and at night, it will predominately turn into snow. The wind will temporarily intensify, with gusts of wind reaching 55 - 60 km/h, amplifying the cold sensation and storming the snow in the second part of the interval. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]