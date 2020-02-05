 
Romaniapress.com

February 5, 2020

ANM issues Code Yellow for snow and blizzard in 36 counties, until Thursday morning
Feb 5, 2020

ANM issues Code Yellow for snow and blizzard in 36 counties, until Thursday morning.

More than three quarters of Romania will be placed under a Code Yellow advisory of wind intensifications, snow and blizzard, according to the forecast published by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). The counties affected by the Code Yellow are the following: Maramures, Bihor, Arad, Timisoara, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Salaj, Cluj, Mehedinti, Gorj, Sibiu, Brasov, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Giurgiu, Calarasi, Ialomita, Tulcea, Constanta, Braila, Galati, Vaslui, Iasi, Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Covasna, Harghita, Mures and Bistrita-Nasaud. According to meteorologists, between 5 February, 8:00hrs and 6 February, 10:00hrs, in the eastern regions rains will be recorded, initially snowfall in the mountain area and in the north of Moldavia and especially rain and sleet in the rest, and towards the evening and at night, snowfalls will be predominant. In the mountain area, in northern and centre of Moldavia, and when night falls also in southern Moldavia, Dobrogea and most of Muntenia snowfalls will be registered, with a layer of snow deposited, and sustained wind intensifications, storming the snow and causing low visibility. The gusts of wind will exceed 60 - 70 km/h and in the mountain area 90 - 100 km/h. In the second part of Wednesday (5 February) and in the first part of Wednesday night to Thursday (5-6 February), the wind will also be intense in the western and central regions, with speeds exceeding 55 - 60 km/h. For Bucharest, the forecast shows that, as of Wednesday, from 8:00hrs until Thursday, 6 February, at 10:00hrs, the weather will get colder, the air temperature will continue to drop throughout the interval, from values of 4 - 5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning until around -2 degrees Celsius, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. Moreover, rain will be recorded during the day, and, in the evening and at night, it will predominately turn into snow. The wind will temporarily intensify, with gusts of wind reaching 55 - 60 km/h, amplifying the cold sensation and storming the snow in the second part of the interval. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​​President Iohannis designates Liberal leader Orban for prime minister again Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday designated Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban to lead a new government again, a day after Orban's government lost a censure motion in the Parliament.

Transgaz Calls Shareholders Meeting to Set Up Romanian Gas Hub Services Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has called a shareholders' meeting on March 16 to approve the set-up of Romanian Gas Hub Services and the articles of incorporation the new company.

Klaus Iohannis once again designates Ludovic Orban for Prime Minister President Klaus Iohannis proposed the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, once more for the position of Prime Minister. "After consulting all the parties and parliamentary formations, I designate Mr. Ludovic Orban for forming a new Government," announced (...)

Consultations for new PM designation at Cotroceni presidential Palace (round-up) After consultations on Thursday with President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), freshly dismissed PM Ludovic Orban announced having presented to Iohannis the PNL decision to support the requirements for early elections being (...)

Israel's ambassador David Saranga visits AGERPRES Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga visited on Thursday the AGERPRES National News Agency, emphasizing during the meeting with agency managing director Claudia Nicolae the excellent cooperation with AGERPRES and the desire to see it continue. The diplomat brought to mind that about (...)

Romania declares flu epidemic as season toll reaches 18 deaths Romanian authorities have declared a flu epidemic for the second year in a row, given that the number of sick people reported during the past week grew by 99% - double the expected figure.

Romania Raises RON1.16B Selling Feb 2029 Bonds at 4.17% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 1.163 billion (EUR244 million) selling bonds maturing in February 2029 at an average yield of 4.17%, central bank data showed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |