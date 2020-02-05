 
February 5, 2020

Gov't official Danca: OUG regarding organisation of early parliamentary elections was adopted
Gov't official Danca: OUG regarding organisation of early parliamentary elections was adopted.

The Government adopted the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) regarding the organisation of early parliamentary elections, a normative act which stipulates, among others, three days of voting in the Diaspora and the possibility to vote at any polling station. "The emergency ordinance for the organisation of early parliamentary elections was adopted in today's [Tuesday] Government meeting. We are talking about extending the provisions which have been beneficial and proven to be to the benefit of the citizens who wanted to vote in the presidential elections, namely three days of voting in the Diaspora and, also, the possibility to vote at any polling station, in order to encourage the Romanian citizens' turnout - which were included in the draft law. (...) Moreover, the number of MPs for the Diaspora was doubled from two to four senators and from four to eight deputies," Prime Minister's Chancellery head Ionel Danca told a news conference on Tuesday evening, at the end of the Gov't meeting. The Prime Minister's Chancellery head explained that in case of early elections, there was a legislative void, a problem that had to be regulated. "There are contradictions or uncorrelated terms between the constitutional provisions in this regard and the provisions in the electoral legislation. The Constitution stipulates a period of three months for the organisation of parliamentary elections after the dissolution of Parliament, whereas the electoral legislation stipulates a period of minimum 90 days for the organisation of these elections. The deadline established through this draft OUG is 50 days for announcing the date of the parliamentary elections after the dissolution of Parliament, and this announcement can be made within five days since the dissolution of Parliament," Danca explained. He also mentioned that the OUG stipulates the technical norms regarding the set up of electoral offices and their composition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

