Association: Romania E-Commerce Sector Tops EUR4.3B Threshold End-2019, Up 20% YoY

Association: Romania E-Commerce Sector Tops EUR4.3B Threshold End-2019, Up 20% YoY. According to estimates by the Association of Romanian Online Stores (ARMO), the local e-commerce sector exceeded the EUR4.3 billion threshold at the end of 2019, higher by 20-22% than the estimated EUR3.6 billion in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]