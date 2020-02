Vodafone Romania Total Revenue Up 2% YoY In 4Q/2019

Vodafone Romania Total Revenue Up 2% YoY In 4Q/2019. Vodafone Romania, the second largest player on the local mobile telephony market, on Wednesday said its total revenue grew 2% on the year in the last quarter of 2019 and its total customer base reached 11 million users. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]