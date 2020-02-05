 
Romania's Government braces for censure motion - a second in 4 months
Feb 5, 2020

Romania's Government braces for censure motion - a second in 4 months.

Romania's Liberal (PNL) government led by Ludovic Orban faces the parliament vote over a censure motion submitted by the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) on Wednesday, with both camps claiming they would win. The motion can lead to the dismissal of the PNL government only three months after taking over from the previous PSD government, which also fell in a censure motion.

