BRD Grants RON54M Loan To Furniture Producer Aramis Invest Group

BRD Grants RON54M Loan To Furniture Producer Aramis Invest Group. BRD Groupe Societe Generale has granted financing of RON54 million to Baia Mare-based Aramis Invest Group to cover working capital needs and investments in development, according to data provided by BRD representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]