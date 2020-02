Medicine Sales in Pharmacies, Hospitals Grow 11% in Value in 2019, to RON17.8B

The value of medicine sold in pharmacies and in hospitals amounted to RON17.82 billion at wholesale prices in 2019 , up 10.9% compared with 2018, according to an analysis by Cegedim Customer Information.