VTEX To Invest $4M In Romania In Next 2 Years; Its Bucharest Center To Coordinate Regional Development



VTEX To Invest $4M In Romania In Next 2 Years; Its Bucharest Center To Coordinate Regional Development.

VTEX, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, will invest $4 million in development in Romania, over the next two years, of which $1.5 million will be allocated in 2020.