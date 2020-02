ING Survey: Home Ownership is Main Saving Goal for Two in Five Romanians

ING Survey: Home Ownership is Main Saving Goal for Two in Five Romanians. Among Europeans, Romanians are the most interested in saving to buy a home, as 84% find owning preferable to renting, while 21% don't think they could afford to buy their own home, a survey by ING showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]