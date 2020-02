Optima Eyes 25% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON28M, In 2020

Optima Eyes 25% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON28M, In 2020. Local company Optima, specialized in providing outsourcing services, eyes increasing its turnover by 25% in 2020, up to RON28.6 million (EUR6 million), amid attracting new clients and extending the existing partnerships. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]