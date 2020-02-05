PM Orban, after adoption of censure motion: Gov't lands on its feet

PM Orban, after adoption of censure motion: Gov't lands on its feet. Parliament is dominated by ''retrograde forces'', that have trampled on democracy, but the Government is landing on its feet, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after Parliament adopted the censure motion. "A Parliament dominated by retrograde forces, (...) that has trampled on democracy, the fundamental interests of Romania, has decided today by censure motion the fall of the Government I am leading. As I have said before the motion, the Government is landing on its feet," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]