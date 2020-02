Censure motion, adopted with 261 votes "in favour"

Censure motion, adopted with 261 votes "in favour". The censure motion titled "Orban / PNL government - privatisation of Romanian democracy", initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was adopted by Parliament on Wednesday. There were 261 votes "in favour", as announced by acting leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]