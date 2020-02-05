IntMin Vela, UK Ambassador Noble, on Brexit, bilateral strategic partnership

IntMin Vela, UK Ambassador Noble, on Brexit, bilateral strategic partnership. The strategic partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom, as well as Brexit were among the topics of the discussions between Interior Minister Marcel Vela and Andrew Noble, the UK Ambassador in Bucharest, in a meeting held at the Interior Ministry, informs a release of the Interior Ministry (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. "The constant and effective dialogue between the authorities of the two states in the implementation of the priorities of the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership was underlined and, in particular, the very good cooperation in the field of home affairs at the level of relevant structures," reads the release. The joint efforts of the law enforcement authorities in both states for combating serious cross-border crime were also pointed out, with emphasis on the need for continued cooperation at the level of the operational structures. "In this regard, in the next period, there will be sessions of exchange of experience on relevant topics from the field of activity of the Interior Ministry," informs the quoted source. Regarding Brexit, the two officials reiterated their concern for guaranteeing, on the principle of reciprocity, the rights of the Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom and of the British citizens in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stănescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]