Romanian Liberal government dismissed in censure motion - second to fall in less then six months



Romanian Liberal government dismissed in censure motion - second to fall in less then six months.

​The Romanian Parliament on Wednesday dismissed the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban in a censure motion tabled by the opposition Social Democrats. The government falls 3 months and 1 day after taking office. This is the second Romanian government to fall in a censure motion in less than half a year.Shortly after the vote, PM Orban said his government was proud of what it accomplished in just several months and that if fell to a Parliament dominated by "retrograde forces". He later said Romanians would be called "as early as possible" to polls to decide the fate of the country.