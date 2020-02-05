 
Romaniapress.com

February 5, 2020

USR: Two-round mayoral elections forsaken for triggering early elections
Feb 5, 2020

USR: Two-round mayoral elections forsaken for triggering early elections.

After today's success of the censure motion, the Save Romania Union (USR) said that the two-round mayoral elections have been forsaken in order to trigger early elections. "Today's vote on the censure motion shows that our fears that the two-round election of mayors is being forsaken in order to trigger early elections were grounded. There would certainly have been better options, had this been desired. And the problem could have been solved as early as last November. But regrettably, the parties from the old political class have chosen on behalf of the Romanians. And it's also the old political class that decided, while ignoring the Romanians' good and letting the welfare of the local barons prevail, that county council presidents should not be elected in two rounds. The Orban Government has adopted on Tuesday, in a marathon session, 25 OUGs, but none to strengthen local democracy. Therefore it's highly likely that county council presidents will be further elected according to the PSD formula, adopted by the Dancila Government," reads a post on USR's Facebook page. The Union adds that National Liberal Party representatives are required to accept discussions with the other anti-PSD parties for the right to line up single candidates in local elections. "Now, if they want to convince the people that this is not some sort of USL 2 arrangement, the representatives of the National Liberal Party are bound to accept talks with the other anti-PSD parties for the right to field single candidates in the local elections, otherwise we'll have incompetent and corrupt, glued-to-the-seat public-money-sucking mayors for yet another four years," the message reads. The censure motion titled "Orban Government / PNL - putting Romanian democracy into private hands" initiated by the Social Democratic Party was adopted by Parliament on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

​​President Iohannis designates Liberal leader Orban for prime minister again Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday designated Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban to lead a new government again, a day after Orban's government lost a censure motion in the Parliament.

Transgaz Calls Shareholders Meeting to Set Up Romanian Gas Hub Services Romania's natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) has called a shareholders' meeting on March 16 to approve the set-up of Romanian Gas Hub Services and the articles of incorporation the new company.

Klaus Iohannis once again designates Ludovic Orban for Prime Minister President Klaus Iohannis proposed the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, once more for the position of Prime Minister. "After consulting all the parties and parliamentary formations, I designate Mr. Ludovic Orban for forming a new Government," announced (...)

Consultations for new PM designation at Cotroceni presidential Palace (round-up) After consultations on Thursday with President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), freshly dismissed PM Ludovic Orban announced having presented to Iohannis the PNL decision to support the requirements for early elections being (...)

Israel's ambassador David Saranga visits AGERPRES Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga visited on Thursday the AGERPRES National News Agency, emphasizing during the meeting with agency managing director Claudia Nicolae the excellent cooperation with AGERPRES and the desire to see it continue. The diplomat brought to mind that about (...)

Romania declares flu epidemic as season toll reaches 18 deaths Romanian authorities have declared a flu epidemic for the second year in a row, given that the number of sick people reported during the past week grew by 99% - double the expected figure.

Romania Raises RON1.16B Selling Feb 2029 Bonds at 4.17% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 1.163 billion (EUR244 million) selling bonds maturing in February 2029 at an average yield of 4.17%, central bank data showed.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |