President Iohannis convenes parliamentary parties for consultations. President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he will convene on Thursday the parliamentary political parties for consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for the appointment of a new prime minister. "It takes a few political steps. I will convene the parliamentary parties at a consultation session that starts tomorrow [ed.n - Thursday] at 12:00 hrs. Tomorrow evening, after I finish all the consultations I will probably already announce the person designated to form a new Government," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]