By Constantin Radut Only three months after the investment vote, the right-center government (National Liberal Party-PNL) in Bucharest was dismissed by Parliament. The motion of censure initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was adopted on Wednesday, so that the government Ludovic (...)