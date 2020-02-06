PSD's Ciolacu not ruling out early elections

PSD's Ciolacu not ruling out early elections. Acting national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that the option of early elections is not excluded. In a telephone interview to Digi 24, asked about the early elections, Ciolacu replied: "It is not a ruled out option." He said that the national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, does not agree with Remus Pricopie as PSD and Pro Romania's pick for prime minister. "We had a conversation. We agreed to keep in touch," said Ciolacu. He also said that there are political groups that did not vote on Wednesday on the censure motion for fear of early elections. "I still believe that the President of Romania will respect the Constitution of Romania," Ciolacu said. As for the censure motion, he said that "it is a victory for Romanians" and that the score was "surprising" even for the initiators. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]