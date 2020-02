President Iohannis starts talks to name new PM in push for early elections

President Iohannis starts talks to name new PM in push for early elections. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis starts talks with political parties on Thursday in order to pick a new prime minister, with the stated purpose of hastening early elections in the country, as the current PM Ludovic Orban was dismissed in a censure motion on Wednesday, after three months in office. [Read the article in HotNews]