Media Group Pro TV Posts 6% Lower Turnover, Of $188M, YoY In 2019

Media Group Pro TV Posts 6% Lower Turnover, Of $188M, YoY In 2019. Media group PRO TV, which includes television station PRO TV and the other PRO television channels, on Thursday said its turnover fell 6% to $188 million in 2019, compared with $201 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]