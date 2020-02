ACAROM: Electric Vehicle Registrations In Romania Soar 148.9% YoY To 1,500 Units In 2019

ACAROM: Electric Vehicle Registrations In Romania Soar 148.9% YoY To 1,500 Units In 2019. The number of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles registered in Romania soared 148.9% and 94.2%, respectively, year-over-year to 1,506 units and 7,467 units, respectively, in 2019, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]