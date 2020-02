OMV Petrom Posts 11% Lower Net Profit, Of RON3.63B, YoY In 2019

OMV Petrom Posts 11% Lower Net Profit, Of RON3.63B, YoY In 2019. OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, on Thursday reported a net profit of RON3.63 billion in 2019, down 11% on the year, according to the company’s financial results released Thursday (Feb 6). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]