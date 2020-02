BRD-SocGen Posts 1.1% Lower Net Profit, Of RON1.52B, YoY In 2019

BRD-SocGen Posts 1.1% Lower Net Profit, Of RON1.52B, YoY In 2019. BRD-SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Thursday it recorded a net profit of RON1.52 billion in 2019, down 1.1% from RON1.54 billion in 2018, being seen the bank’s best annual result. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]