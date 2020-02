Foreign Shareholders Operated Over RON740M Capital Inflows In Financial Sector In 2019

Foreign Shareholders Operated Over RON740M Capital Inflows In Financial Sector In 2019. Foreign investors with operations in the financial industry in Romania contributed almost 744 milion lei (almost EUR160 million) to the capital of their subsidiaries in 2019, less than they did in 2018, over EUR270 million, ZF found from Trade Register (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]