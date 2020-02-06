35 trains cancelled Thursday morning due to weather conditions

A number of 35 trains running in the south and south-east of the Romania are cancelled on Thursday morning due to adverse weather conditions, informs CFR Calatori (Romanian National Railway Company - Passengers). "The circulation of the passenger trains is carried out in winter conditions. Due to the adverse weather conditions, based on the traffic restrictions given by the Central Operational Winter Command coordinated by CFR Infrastructure and to allow the access of the snow clearing vehicles, on 6 February 2020, the following trains got cancelled: R 8652 Tulcea City - Medgidia, R 380 Mangalia - Constanta, R 8381 Constanta - Mangalia, R 8384 Mangalia - Constanta, R 8385 Constanta - Mangalia, R 8388 Mangalia - Constanta, R 8012 Fetesti - Bucharest-Obor, R31 R 8001 Bucharest North - Constanta, R 8002 Constanta - Bucharest North, R 8581 Slobozia Veche - Ciulnita, R 8580 Ciulnita - Slobozia Veche, R 8653 Medgidia - Tulcea City, R 8654 Tulcea City-Constanta, IR 1771 Bucharest North-Galati, IR 1770 Galati - Bucharest North, R 8201 Buzau - Constanta, R 8202 Constanta - Buzau, R 9571 Lugoj - Timisoara North, R 5701 Suceava-Ilva Mica, R 5704 Ilva Mica - Suceava, R 4205 Vatra Dornei - Bistrita North, R 5702 Ilva Mica - Suceava, R 9302 Rosiori North - Bucharest North, R 9301 Videle - Rosiori North, R 8443 Ciulnita - Calarasi South, 8592 Calarasi South-Ciulnita, R 8591 Ciulnita-Calarasi South, R 8122 Slobozia Veche-Bucharest North, R 8151 Urziceni-Ciulnita, R 8582 Ciulnita-Slobozia Veche, R 8081 Bucharest North-Fundulea, R 8080 Fundulea-Bucharest North, R 8083 Bucharest North - Fundulea, R 8082 Fundulea - Bucharest North," informs CFR. CFR Calatori also announces the measures taken for circulation in winter conditions. Thus diesel locomotives are provided to pull the snow plows, if needed, and for intervention in case of damage to the contact line. Also, the railway operator specified that heating is provided in the trains and the intervention teams have been supplemented. CFR Calatori SA is the national passenger rail operator. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange alert of snow storm for 18 counties, and a Code Yellow alert of strong wind and snow for four other counties, valid from Thursday, 8:00 am.