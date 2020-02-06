 
Euler Hermes: Insolvencies In Romania On Downward Trend In Last 2 Years, But 3% Rise Expected In 2020
The number of insolvencies in Romania has been on a downward trend in the last two years, but the trend is set to reverse in the coming period, amid a slowdown in economic growth, the accentuation of macroeconomic imbalances and an increase in non-payment incidents, according to Euler Hermes (...)

Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY Romania’s insurance market grew over 8% in 2019, the largest growth of the last three decades, reaching underwritten gross premiums of nearly RON11 billion, Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), said (...)

Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year, Lowers Reserve Rates Romania's central bank on Friday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year but lowered minimum reserve requirements on foreign currency liabilities to 6% from 8%.

George Enescu International Festival shortlisted for International Opera Awards 2020 The Bucharest-hosted George Enescu International Music Festival has been nominated for the first time for an International Opera Award 2020 to reflect the increasingly sustained promotion of opera in the festival's events. According to a press statement released on Friday, the festival is about (...)

De'Longhi Acquires New Production Plant in Romania Italian household appliances manufacturing group De'Longhi on Friday announced the acquisition of a production plant in Romania in Madaras, Bihor county.

Romania's national natural gas transmission system, on pre-alert status Romania's national natural gas transmission system (SNT) was in a pre-alert state on Friday morning, according to the indicator that shows the actual volume of gas in the transmission pipelines, according to data posted by Transgaz, the SNT operator. Thus, at 07:00hrs, the Line Pack indicator, (...)

Eight Regio trains, cancelled Eight Regio trains will not run today due to adverse weather conditions, to make way for snow removal equipment, according to CFR Calatori. "Due to adverse weather conditions of late and the traffic restrictions imposed by the Central Operational Winter Command, coordinated by CFR (...)

Apemin Tusnad Increases Production Capacity 40% After EUR4M Investment Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a new mineral water bottling line, which boosts its production capacity by 40%.

 

