Euler Hermes: Insolvencies In Romania On Downward Trend In Last 2 Years, But 3% Rise Expected In 2020.

The number of insolvencies in Romania has been on a downward trend in the last two years, but the trend is set to reverse in the coming period, amid a slowdown in economic growth, the accentuation of macroeconomic imbalances and an increase in non-payment incidents, according to Euler Hermes (...)