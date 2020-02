C&W Echinox Appoints Andrei Brinzea as Land & Industrial Agency Partner

C&W Echinox Appoints Andrei Brinzea as Land & Industrial Agency Partner. Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is expanding its management team by appointing Andrei Brinzea as Partner on Land & Industrial Agency, the company said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]