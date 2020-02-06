PNL's pick for PM Orban presents decision to support early elections requirements being met

PNL's pick for PM Orban presents decision to support early elections requirements being met. After consultations on Thursday with President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), freshly dismissed PM Ludovic Orban announced having presented to Iohannis the PNL decision to support the requirements for early elections being met. "Our pick for prime minister is in accordance with the decision of the National Council, and it is the party chairman, namely me, Ludovic Orban. I also presented to the President the decision of the National Liberal Party to support the conditions being met for early elections being triggered," Orban said. In his opinion, early elections are necessary to ensure a fair representation in Parliament of the current options of the voters. "Romania needs good governance, Romania needs a truly representative parliament, made up of honest, competent people, dedicated to serving the public interest, to truly represent the interests, objectives and aspirations of Romanian citizens. Romania needs a parliament to be an exact mirror of the current options of Romanian citizens and able to establish a stable majority, to support a government that will implement the measures of reform, modernisation, development of Romania at the fastest rate," said Orban. He added that he presented to Iohannis another decision made by the PNL National Council, that the PNL lawmakers should participate in the procedures for the voting in office of two governments, but not cast a vote in order to allow the dissolution of Parliament and early elections being triggered. "Starting next week, we will have a dialogue with all the partners that have been with us and who are still with us, to establish a common strategy for triggering early elections," said Orban. The dismissed prime minister said he was "very pleased" with the government team and said that he could continue "in the same formula" if he was appointed to form the new government. "On Monday, there will be a meeting of the Executive Bureau where we will make the decision related to the composition of the government, the government programme, but after we get the decision from the President of Romania." President Klaus Iohannis invited on Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace the leaders the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations in order to pick a candidate for the position of prime minister, as the Orban Government was dismissed on Wednesday on a censure motion. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Onea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY Romania’s insurance market grew over 8% in 2019, the largest growth of the last three decades, reaching underwritten gross premiums of nearly RON11 billion, Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), said (...)



Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year, Lowers Reserve Rates Romania's central bank on Friday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year but lowered minimum reserve requirements on foreign currency liabilities to 6% from 8%.



George Enescu International Festival shortlisted for International Opera Awards 2020 The Bucharest-hosted George Enescu International Music Festival has been nominated for the first time for an International Opera Award 2020 to reflect the increasingly sustained promotion of opera in the festival's events. According to a press statement released on Friday, the festival is about (...)



De'Longhi Acquires New Production Plant in Romania Italian household appliances manufacturing group De'Longhi on Friday announced the acquisition of a production plant in Romania in Madaras, Bihor county.



Romania's national natural gas transmission system, on pre-alert status Romania's national natural gas transmission system (SNT) was in a pre-alert state on Friday morning, according to the indicator that shows the actual volume of gas in the transmission pipelines, according to data posted by Transgaz, the SNT operator. Thus, at 07:00hrs, the Line Pack indicator, (...)



Eight Regio trains, cancelled Eight Regio trains will not run today due to adverse weather conditions, to make way for snow removal equipment, according to CFR Calatori. "Due to adverse weather conditions of late and the traffic restrictions imposed by the Central Operational Winter Command, coordinated by CFR (...)



Apemin Tusnad Increases Production Capacity 40% After EUR4M Investment Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a new mineral water bottling line, which boosts its production capacity by 40%.

