PNL aiming to make early elections possible. Dismissed PM Ludovic Orban, national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Thursday that the objective of his party is to make early elections possible, to contribute to meeting the constitutional requirement that will allow the head of state to dissolve the current parliament. He added that Romania is a prisoner of lawmakers "born from the pen of Dragnea who are holding the Romanian people captive." "The objective of PNL is to make early elections possible, to contribute to the constitutional requirements being met for the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to dissolve the current parliament and allow the Romanians to choose a parliament to represent them," Orban said at the end of a meeting of the PNL leadership at Parliament Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]