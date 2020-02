BestJobs Posts 10% Higher Turnover, Of EUR6.5M, In 2019

BestJobs, one of the leading online recruiting platforms in Romania, on Thursday said it ended 2019 with a turnover of EUR6.5 million, up nearly 10% compared with 2018, and an operating result (EBITDA) of over EUR1.5 million, up 25% versus