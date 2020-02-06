Foreign Minister, Executive President of AMRO, about inventory of interest topics for American companies

Foreign Minister, Executive President of AMRO, about inventory of interest topics for American companies. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Eric Stewart, Executive President of the American Romanian Business Council, context in which he requested his interlocutor to elaborate an inventory of interest topics for American companies, which would offer more concreteness to the discussions with the AMRO mission this year. According to a release of the MAE, Minister Aurescu and Eric Stewart reviewed, with this occasion, the stage and perspectives of Romanian-American cooperation, the strong interest of the Romanian Government and the American business environment for the consolidation of the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA being emphasized. "These aspects are to be developed also on the occasion of the mission that AMRO intends to organize in Romania in the second half of 2020, to which representatives of numerous American companies manifested an interest in joining, both those present in Romania already, as well as companies that wish to explore investment and business opportunities offered by our country," the release shows. The source mentions that both the Foreign Affairs Minister and the AMRO representative emphasized the depth of the cooperation developed in recent years, made concrete both in AMRO support for raising awareness in the USA about the importance of Romania as a strategic partner, as well as in strategic sectors of the economy, such as the defence industry and energy. Aurescu and Stewart also underlined, at the same time, the importance of amplifying collaboration relations between companies in the US and in Romania, starting from existing successful examples. The agenda of the discussions also featured the topic of Romania's candidacy to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), objective actively supported by AMRO and relevant for foreign investors and the foreign partners of companies in Romania. The continuation of the support campaign of AMRO for this objective was discussed. Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the importance of making progress in what regards including Romania in the Visa Waiver Program, another objective actively upheld by AMRO, the MAE release also shows.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY Romania’s insurance market grew over 8% in 2019, the largest growth of the last three decades, reaching underwritten gross premiums of nearly RON11 billion, Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), said (...)



Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year, Lowers Reserve Rates Romania's central bank on Friday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year but lowered minimum reserve requirements on foreign currency liabilities to 6% from 8%.



George Enescu International Festival shortlisted for International Opera Awards 2020 The Bucharest-hosted George Enescu International Music Festival has been nominated for the first time for an International Opera Award 2020 to reflect the increasingly sustained promotion of opera in the festival's events. According to a press statement released on Friday, the festival is about (...)



De'Longhi Acquires New Production Plant in Romania Italian household appliances manufacturing group De'Longhi on Friday announced the acquisition of a production plant in Romania in Madaras, Bihor county.



Romania's national natural gas transmission system, on pre-alert status Romania's national natural gas transmission system (SNT) was in a pre-alert state on Friday morning, according to the indicator that shows the actual volume of gas in the transmission pipelines, according to data posted by Transgaz, the SNT operator. Thus, at 07:00hrs, the Line Pack indicator, (...)



Eight Regio trains, cancelled Eight Regio trains will not run today due to adverse weather conditions, to make way for snow removal equipment, according to CFR Calatori. "Due to adverse weather conditions of late and the traffic restrictions imposed by the Central Operational Winter Command, coordinated by CFR (...)



Apemin Tusnad Increases Production Capacity 40% After EUR4M Investment Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a new mineral water bottling line, which boosts its production capacity by 40%.

