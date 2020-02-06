Klaus Iohannis once again designates Ludovic Orban for Prime Minister

Klaus Iohannis once again designates Ludovic Orban for Prime Minister. President Klaus Iohannis proposed the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, once more for the position of Prime Minister. "After consulting all the parties and parliamentary formations, I designate Mr. Ludovic Orban for forming a new Government," announced President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Palace. Turning back to the electorate is the correct solution, Klaus Iohannis added, after the consultations Thursday at the Cotroceni Palace. He emphasized that early elections are his first option.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]