Israel's ambassador David Saranga visits AGERPRES. Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga visited on Thursday the AGERPRES National News Agency, emphasizing during the meeting with agency managing director Claudia Nicolae the excellent cooperation with AGERPRES and the desire to see it continue. The diplomat brought to mind that about 400,000 Jews of Romanian origin live in Israel, 'perfectly integrated' with this state's society. He also spoke about the importance of news agencies and their role in delivering accurate information. Ambassador Saranga visited the photographic archive of the institution, which accommodates 4.5 million photos of which about 300,000 are digitized. He said he is fascinated by this rich photographic resource of AGERPRES and inquired about the digitization process and the age of the images. David Saranga discovered here photos of former Israeli ambassadors to Romania, cultural personalities, politicians, browsed through news bulletins from 1948 with information relevant to Romania from the international stories of the day. The diplomat was pleasantly impressed with the Laika films and film rolls, as well as with the nearly 100-year-old plate photography images. He voiced his appreciation for the work done by the AGERPRES team to preserve the archive, but also for the agency's "substantive and trustworthy" news feed. Managing director Claudia Nicolae stressed for AGERPRES that impartiality and keeping the good repute are the agency's major landmarks. She also recalled that in its 130 years of existence, the National News Agency has been present at Romania's major historical moments, sending information and photographs. Claudia Nicolae also expressed hope that the institution's "technological development stage" will be completed as soon as possible, for everyone interested to be able to access the historical photo archive and the newsletter archive. At the end of the visit AGERPRES offered ambassador David Saranga the albums ''The Romanian Danube'' and ''Foundations Under the Sign of the Cross. Stephen the Great and Holy.'' AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]