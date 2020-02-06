 
Romaniapress.com

February 6, 2020

Israel's ambassador David Saranga visits AGERPRES
Feb 6, 2020

Israel's ambassador David Saranga visits AGERPRES.

Israel's ambassador in Bucharest David Saranga visited on Thursday the AGERPRES National News Agency, emphasizing during the meeting with agency managing director Claudia Nicolae the excellent cooperation with AGERPRES and the desire to see it continue. The diplomat brought to mind that about 400,000 Jews of Romanian origin live in Israel, 'perfectly integrated' with this state's society. He also spoke about the importance of news agencies and their role in delivering accurate information. Ambassador Saranga visited the photographic archive of the institution, which accommodates 4.5 million photos of which about 300,000 are digitized. He said he is fascinated by this rich photographic resource of AGERPRES and inquired about the digitization process and the age of the images. David Saranga discovered here photos of former Israeli ambassadors to Romania, cultural personalities, politicians, browsed through news bulletins from 1948 with information relevant to Romania from the international stories of the day. The diplomat was pleasantly impressed with the Laika films and film rolls, as well as with the nearly 100-year-old plate photography images. He voiced his appreciation for the work done by the AGERPRES team to preserve the archive, but also for the agency's "substantive and trustworthy" news feed. Managing director Claudia Nicolae stressed for AGERPRES that impartiality and keeping the good repute are the agency's major landmarks. She also recalled that in its 130 years of existence, the National News Agency has been present at Romania's major historical moments, sending information and photographs. Claudia Nicolae also expressed hope that the institution's "technological development stage" will be completed as soon as possible, for everyone interested to be able to access the historical photo archive and the newsletter archive. At the end of the visit AGERPRES offered ambassador David Saranga the albums ''The Romanian Danube'' and ''Foundations Under the Sign of the Cross. Stephen the Great and Holy.'' AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY Romania’s insurance market grew over 8% in 2019, the largest growth of the last three decades, reaching underwritten gross premiums of nearly RON11 billion, Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), said (...)

Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate at 2.5% a Year, Lowers Reserve Rates Romania's central bank on Friday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year but lowered minimum reserve requirements on foreign currency liabilities to 6% from 8%.

George Enescu International Festival shortlisted for International Opera Awards 2020 The Bucharest-hosted George Enescu International Music Festival has been nominated for the first time for an International Opera Award 2020 to reflect the increasingly sustained promotion of opera in the festival's events. According to a press statement released on Friday, the festival is about (...)

De'Longhi Acquires New Production Plant in Romania Italian household appliances manufacturing group De'Longhi on Friday announced the acquisition of a production plant in Romania in Madaras, Bihor county.

Romania's national natural gas transmission system, on pre-alert status Romania's national natural gas transmission system (SNT) was in a pre-alert state on Friday morning, according to the indicator that shows the actual volume of gas in the transmission pipelines, according to data posted by Transgaz, the SNT operator. Thus, at 07:00hrs, the Line Pack indicator, (...)

Eight Regio trains, cancelled Eight Regio trains will not run today due to adverse weather conditions, to make way for snow removal equipment, according to CFR Calatori. "Due to adverse weather conditions of late and the traffic restrictions imposed by the Central Operational Winter Command, coordinated by CFR (...)

Apemin Tusnad Increases Production Capacity 40% After EUR4M Investment Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, has invested EUR4 million in a new mineral water bottling line, which boosts its production capacity by 40%.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |