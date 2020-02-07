 
Romania's Useriu finishes 2nd 300-mile Yukon Arctic Ultra race.

Bistrita man Tiberiu Useriu, 45, on Thursday evening, EET, came in second in the 300-mile Yukon Arctic Ultra ultramarathon race held in Canada, near the Polar Circle, after travelling more than 300 miles, some 490 kilometers, in seven days and 33 minutes. Finishing first was Swiss Fabian Imfeld, 33 years, who completed the race in six days, 18 hours and two minutes. The two were the only ones to cross the finish line, after the other 19 racers abandoned the 300-mile race one by one. This was Useriu's second participation in the Yukon Arctic Ultra, but last year he had to retire due to frostbite, after travelling for about 100 kilometers. During this year's race, which started on January 30, Useriu kept in touch with his family and supporters at home through telephone conversations, telling them that this competition is tougher than the 6633 Arctic Ultra ultramarathon that he managed to win three years in a row. Useriu wanted to promote, through his presence at this ultramarathon, the Via Transilvanica project, initiated by the Tasuleasa Social Association, led by his brother, Alin Uhlmann Useriu, of which he is an active member. The project "Via Transilvanica - the road that unites" was launched in 2018, on the Centenary of Romania's Greater Union, and is a thematic route of about 1,000 kilometers that crosses ten counties in Romania, from Putna to Drobeta Turnu Severin, designed for the cultural and tourist promotion of the areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

