February 7, 2020

Eight Regio trains, cancelled
Feb 7, 2020

Eight Regio trains will not run today due to adverse weather conditions, to make way for snow removal equipment, according to CFR Calatori. "Due to adverse weather conditions of late and the traffic restrictions imposed by the Central Operational Winter Command, coordinated by CFR Infrastructura and to allow access of the snow removal machinery, the following trains are cancelled on February 7, 2020: R8652 Tulcea Oras - Medgidia, R5702 Ilva Mica - Suceava, R5710 Vatra Dornei - Campulung, R8380 Mangalia - Constanta, R8653 Medgidia - Tulcea Oras, R8654 Tulcea Oras - Constanta, R8381 Constanta - Mangalia, R 8384 Mangalia - Constanta." In order to provide good service to the passenger trains, CFR Calatori has taken the following measures: providing spare diesel locomotives and preparing the rolling stock for winter traffic; providing diesel locomotives for snow plows, if necessary; providing diesel locomotives for intervention in case of damage to the contact rail; securing heat aboard and flawlessly operating towing equipment for the entire stay in stations throughout the entire route and supplementing intervention team staff and providing the necessary personnel for clearing their facilities in affected areas. Changes are also possible in the schedule of other passenger trains depending on the weather developments and the orders from the Operational Winter Command. The national passenger rail operator recommends that passengers, before making the trip, inquire into weather conditions and request information about possible delays and possible changes in train movements. Passengers who have tickets/pass to the affected giving up their trips will receive, on request, the value of the tickets /trips purchased and unused (either for the entire route or for the distance not run of the route). AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
