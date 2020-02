Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY

Romania Insurance Market Sees Gross Underwritings Of Nearly RON11B In 2019, Up Over 8% YoY. Romania’s insurance market grew over 8% in 2019, the largest growth of the last three decades, reaching underwritten gross premiums of nearly RON11 billion, Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]