Antitrust Body Clears Cortina WTB Acquisition By Wetterbest SRL

Antitrust Body Clears Cortina WTB Acquisition By Wetterbest SRL. Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Wetterbest S.R.L. is acquiring Cortina WTB S.R.L. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]