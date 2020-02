Hidroelectrica Invests RON24M In Revamping Daesti Hydropower Plant

Hidroelectrica Invests RON24M In Revamping Daesti Hydropower Plant. Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Friday announced investments of RON24.8 million in modernizing hydro-aggregate 2 (HA2) of the Daesti hydropower plant (Valcea County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]