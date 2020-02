Romanian Auto Market Sees 7th Year of Growth in 2019

Romanian Auto Market Sees 7th Year of Growth in 2019. Romania's auto market saw its seventh consecutive year of growth in 2019, with 606,163 new vehicle registrations, up 0.3% compared with 2018, as new car sales grew 23% and used car sales declined 6.1%, data from the from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]