Education&Research Ministry: 16,063 pupils countrywide, affected by flu-triggered suspension of classes. The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is currently affecting 16,063 pupils, announced, on Friday, the Ministry of Education and Research. According to the ministry, this figure does not represent the number of ill children. Several schools from 13 counties and Bucharest are affected as follows: *Alba County (central-west) - 10 school units fully close, one partially closed; *Braila County (east) - one school partially closed; *Bucharest (southeast) - five schools fully close, 75 partially closed ; *Cluj County (west) - seven schools partially closed; *Constanta County (southeast) - two school units partially closed; *Giurgiu County (south) - two schools fully closed ; *Ialomita County (southeast) - two school units partially closed; *Iasi County (northeast) - one school fully closed, four partially closed; *Ilfov County (southeast) - one school unit fully closed; *Olt County (south) - one school partially closed; * Salaj County (west) - one school partially closed; *Sibiu County (central) - two schools partially closed; *Suceava County (northeast) - two school units fully closed, seven partially closed ; *Teleorman County (south) - one school partially closed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]