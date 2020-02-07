 
Romaniapress.com

February 7, 2020

Education&Research Ministry: 16,063 pupils countrywide, affected by flu-triggered suspension of classes
Feb 7, 2020

Education&Research Ministry: 16,063 pupils countrywide, affected by flu-triggered suspension of classes.

The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is currently affecting 16,063 pupils, announced, on Friday, the Ministry of Education and Research. According to the ministry, this figure does not represent the number of ill children. Several schools from 13 counties and Bucharest are affected as follows: *Alba County (central-west) - 10 school units fully close, one partially closed; *Braila County (east) - one school partially closed; *Bucharest (southeast) - five schools fully close, 75 partially closed ; *Cluj County (west) - seven schools partially closed; *Constanta County (southeast) - two school units partially closed; *Giurgiu County (south) - two schools fully closed ; *Ialomita County (southeast) - two school units partially closed; *Iasi County (northeast) - one school fully closed, four partially closed; *Ilfov County (southeast) - one school unit fully closed; *Olt County (south) - one school partially closed; * Salaj County (west) - one school partially closed; *Sibiu County (central) - two schools partially closed; *Suceava County (northeast) - two school units fully closed, seven partially closed ; *Teleorman County (south) - one school partially closed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BNR's Isarescu: International borrowing, proof of responsibility, deficits are worrisome International borrowing is proof of responsibility, but the country's deficits are worrisome, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu told a press conference, when asked about the latest loans contracted by the Ministry of Public Finance. "Worrisome, an element (...)

US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania needs visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and Acting PM Orban US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said on Friday at the Ford plant in southern Craiova that Romania has made important steps and has the potential to become a regional leader, but to harness that potential, it still needs work and visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and (...)

Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation Declining In Early Months of 2020 Romania's central bank expects the annual inflation rate declining significantly in the early months of 2020 and staying in the upper half of the variation band of 1.5%-3.5% until the end of the forecast horizon.

Ara Shoes To Shut Down Romanian Factory in Salaj in April German footwear manufacturer Ara Shoes is set to close its Romanian factory in Salaj county, in April and lay off some of its employees in Bihor county, sources told Ziarul Financiar.

Iohannis: I am determined to negotiate really hard to get more money for Romania AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated he is determined to negotiate "really hard" to get more money for Romania from the cohesion and agricultural funds, from the multiannual budget of the European Union. "The idea is to (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Cortina WTB Acquisition By Wetterbest SRL Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Wetterbest S.R.L. is acquiring Cortina WTB S.R.L.

Hidroelectrica Invests RON24M In Revamping Daesti Hydropower Plant Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Friday announced investments of RON24.8 million in modernizing hydro-aggregate 2 (HA2) of the Daesti hydropower plant (Valcea County).

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |