 
Romaniapress.com

February 7, 2020

BNR's Isarescu: International borrowing, proof of responsibility, deficits are worrisome
Feb 7, 2020

BNR's Isarescu: International borrowing, proof of responsibility, deficits are worrisome.

International borrowing is proof of responsibility, but the country's deficits are worrisome, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu told a press conference, when asked about the latest loans contracted by the Ministry of Public Finance. "Worrisome, an element of concern or as you might want to call it, not of panic, however, are the country's deficits. We are concerned about the size of the deficits. When you have a budget deficit, the second thing you have to do when you find that you have a deficit is to cash in. So you have no money, given that there is always talk about whether there is money. Of course, if you have a deficit you have no money. You think about where to borrow. The second line of reasoning is this: how big are these deficits and what are the availabilities of lei, of currency, with which the internal market deficit can be financed. In my experience, ever since '92 or '93,always, every year, Romania has had a greater need for financing, even when it had smaller deficits, than what the internal market could offer. So international borrowing, to refer first to it given that I saw that there is great concern in that respect, is proof of responsibility. We welcomed this success of the Ministry of Finance with this loan, which is big, but it is big because we have big deficits, it is not big because it is so in general, as we also welcomed the loan made in the summer by the Ministry of Finance or the Minister of Finance back then," said the governor of the central bank. The BNR governor affirmed that the interest rates were reasonable compared to the size of the deficit that Romania has, in the fiscal - budgetary field, of over 3 percent, and it is necessary to refinance the public debt. "My message is the following and I clearly state: the budget deficits should scare us, if we want to be scared. For now we can finance them and I might add that, given this dimension of the country's budget deficits, the Ministry of Finance has succeeded both at the end of last year and in January and at the beginning of February to borrow at reasonable interests," said Mugur Isarescu.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN -a uthor: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania needs visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and Acting PM Orban US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman said on Friday at the Ford plant in southern Craiova that Romania has made important steps and has the potential to become a regional leader, but to harness that potential, it still needs work and visionary leaders, such as President Iohannis and (...)

Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation Declining In Early Months of 2020 Romania's central bank expects the annual inflation rate declining significantly in the early months of 2020 and staying in the upper half of the variation band of 1.5%-3.5% until the end of the forecast horizon.

Education&Research Ministry: 16,063 pupils countrywide, affected by flu-triggered suspension of classes The partial or integral suspension of classes in several education units in the country due to the flu is currently affecting 16,063 pupils, announced, on Friday, the Ministry of Education and Research. According to the ministry, this figure does not represent the number of ill children. (...)

Ara Shoes To Shut Down Romanian Factory in Salaj in April German footwear manufacturer Ara Shoes is set to close its Romanian factory in Salaj county, in April and lay off some of its employees in Bihor county, sources told Ziarul Financiar.

Iohannis: I am determined to negotiate really hard to get more money for Romania AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated he is determined to negotiate "really hard" to get more money for Romania from the cohesion and agricultural funds, from the multiannual budget of the European Union. "The idea is to (...)

Antitrust Body Clears Cortina WTB Acquisition By Wetterbest SRL Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it has approved a transaction whereby Wetterbest S.R.L. is acquiring Cortina WTB S.R.L.

Hidroelectrica Invests RON24M In Revamping Daesti Hydropower Plant Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica on Friday announced investments of RON24.8 million in modernizing hydro-aggregate 2 (HA2) of the Daesti hydropower plant (Valcea County).

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |