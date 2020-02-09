 
PSD's Ciolacu: Complaint regarding designation of Prime Minister will be submitted to CCR Monday
PSD's Ciolacu: Complaint regarding designation of Prime Minister will be submitted to CCR Monday.

Bucharest, Feb 9 /Agerpres/ - The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, who is also the interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), stated that on Monday he will submit a complaint towards the Constitutional Court (CCR) regarding the designation, for the second time, of Ludovic Orban as Prime Minister by President Klaus Iohannis. "It will certainly be submitted tomorrow (the complaint to the CCR - e.n.). One thing I will invoke today from that complaint: Mr. Orban is the Prime Minister designate again, him being interim Prime Minister, or demoted, and remained interim. Please tell me what political force or what MP announced that he will vote for Mr. Orban in Parliament? It's a masquerade. In the same session they proposed Prime Minister to be designated by the President of Romania Mr. Orban and in the same meeting they decided, through a political vote, that they won't vote for him. They should explain to me how they see this constitutional interpretation and especially how you can designate a person that nobody up to now said they will vote for. I assume the CCR will solve our issue," said on Sunday Ciolacu, in a press conference, at the end of the extraordinary conference of PSD Bucharest. He added that the matter will be discussed Monday in the National Executive Committee of the Party. Asked if the PSD MPs will boycott the session during which the Orban Government will be subject to a vote, Ciolacu said: "If we submit a complaint, to be consistent, we should wait for the answer, to see if it's constitutional or if someone started a legal constitutional conflict." AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

