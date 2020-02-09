|
There’s Room For 10 Leroy Merlin Stores In Bucharest, CEO Says
Feb 9, 2020
There’s Room For 10 Leroy Merlin Stores In Bucharest, CEO Says.
French-held DIY retailer Leroy Merlin plans to grow to ten stores in Bucharest alone from the current three in the long run.
|
City Grill Group Targets RON200M Turnover in 2020, Plans Five Restaurant Openings
City Grill Group, owned by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, had a turnover of RON187 million in 2019, up 13% on the year, and targets 12% growth in 2020, backed by plans to open four or five more restaurants.
Diamedix Turnover Grows 10% in 2019, to EUR31.7M
Diagnostic solutions supplier Diamedix, owned by Spanish equity fund GED Capital, posted a turnover of EUR31.7 million in Romania in 2019, up 10% on the year, and expects 8-9% growth in 2020 on markets in Romania, Moldova and (...)
Romania Posts Trade Gap of EUR17.28B in 2019
Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR17.28 billion in 2019, EUR2.164 billion higher compared with 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday.
Romania wins 9 medals at Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul
Romania won 9 medals on Sunday at the Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze ones.
In the final standings, Romania was behind Turkey, 8-6-7, and Ukraine, 4-0-0. In women's, Greece finished in the first place, with 2 gold and 5 silver medals, (...)
PM-designate Orban: Local elections, to take place on 14 or 21 June
Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban declared, on Sunday evening, that this year's local elections will take place on 14 or 21 June.
"The mandates of the local and county councils expire four years after the oath is taken, which means the second part of June. As such, most likely, the (...)
Daw Benta Sees Revenue Up 10% To EUR30M In 2019
Paint, coatings and other construction materials manufacturer Daw Benta, held by entrepreneur Remus Aurel Benta, posted consolidated revenue of EUR29.3 million in the three countries it operates in – Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, in 2019. The revenue was 10% higher than in (...)
Samsung Smartphone Market Share Up To Almost 54% In Volume In 2019
South Korea’s Samsung had its best year ever on the smartphone market in Romania in 2019, as its market share reached about 54% by volume, 6% higher than in the previous year, even though the overall smartphone market was flat, industry sources told (...)
