Daw Benta Sees Revenue Up 10% To EUR30M In 2019. Paint, coatings and other construction materials manufacturer Daw Benta, held by entrepreneur Remus Aurel Benta, posted consolidated revenue of EUR29.3 million in the three countries it operates in – Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, in 2019. The revenue was 10% higher than in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]