February 10, 2020

Romania wins 9 medals at Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul
Romania won 9 medals on Sunday at the Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze ones. In the final standings, Romania was behind Turkey, 8-6-7, and Ukraine, 4-0-0. In women's, Greece finished in the first place, with 2 gold and 5 silver medals, followed by Romania, 2-2-2, and Croatia, 2-1-3. Romania finished third in men's, 1-0-2, after Turkey, 7-4-3, and Ukraine, 2-0-0. The gold medals of Romania were won by Talida Sfarghiu - 1,500 m (4:33.89), Maria Sirbu - 3,000 m (9:50.62) and Cristian Voicu - 800 m (1:52.78). The silver was won by Maria Mihalache - 60 m (7.60) and Dariana Grigoroiu - 60 mg (8.85), and the bronze medals were won by Ioana Stirbu - length (5.96 m), Daniel Gheorghe Rus - 3,000 m (8: 45.79) and by women's 4x400 relays (Adina Circiogel, Maria Mihalache, Antonia Bodnariuc, Talida Sfarghiu - 3:55.05) and men's (Antonio Cutureanu, Remus Niculita, Robert Mihaita Simion, Cristian Voicu - 3:26.32). Romania participated with 23 athletes in the Balkan Indoor U20 Championships, with 11 women and 12 men. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

