City Grill Group Targets RON200M Turnover in 2020, Plans Five Restaurant Openings. City Grill Group, owned by entrepreneur Dragos Petrescu, had a turnover of RON187 million in 2019, up 13% on the year, and targets 12% growth in 2020, backed by plans to open four or five more restaurants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]